Firefighters rescue dog that suffered smoke inhalation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
State police hold presser regarding discovery of body along Rte. 193 in Washington County
-
Lewiston apartment scam
-
Sen.JohnMcCaindiagnosedwithbraincancer
-
Grieving Pets
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Mickey reveals adoption day
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Mill Shutdown
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
More Stories
-
OJ Simpson granted parole in Nevada robberyJul 20, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
-
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41Jul 20, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
-
LePage leaves open the possibility of a U.S. Senate runJul 20, 2017, 9:50 a.m.