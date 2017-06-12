Firefighter in Limestone explosion: ‘I'm lucky to be alive'

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – An incredible video posted to Facebook by Limestone Police has been viewed thousands of times.

It captures the moments as first responders arrive on the scene of a fire when suddenly a massive propane tank explodes—knocking the police officer and firefighters to the ground.

Fire Scene 06-08-2017 This is a clip from my body camera at the fire that occurred here in Limestone on 06-08-2017. This video is of when the explosion took place. Those who choose to be a firefighter whether full time or as a volunteer know the hazards of the job. I commend those that want to, "put the wet stuff on the red stuff" and lay their lives on the line each and every time they head out. This incident is a prime example of how things can change in an instant. Limestone Police Chief Stacey J. Mahan You know the old saying, "Why did God make Firefighters?"....."so cops could have heroes." Posted by Limestone Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2017

Limestone Police Chief, who posted the video, is heard yelling to Scott Patten a firefighter who was just about to take a fire hose to the blaze.

“I'm lucky to even be alive,” Patten said. ”I heard the propane tanks start whistling and the next thing I knew I was on the ground."

The powerful blast sent flames soaring—severely burning Patten’s face and head.

"I had a guardian angel watching out for me that day,” he told NEWS CENTER for the first time Monday.

Just out of the hospital, Patten was thankful as he inspected his gear a the Limestone fire station. Part of it was completely charred by flames.



"Had the fireball been five more feet past the truck, I think we would have caught a little bit of it, but I think we were fortunate,” Mahan said.

He said he waited to posted it to Facebook and hopes it sends a message about how important volunteer firefighters like Patten are to Maine communities.

"Volunteer firefighters—the kind of time and effort they put into their profession—they don't get paid a lot to do what they do and they can pay a big sacrifice in an instance like that,” he said.

Patten even referred to Patten as a hero, but Patten said such sacrifices is a reality of the job for any first responder.

"You can put it both ways. There's times when police officers are real heroes and times when firefighters are the real heroes,” Patten said.

The chief hopes the message goes far beyond the small town in northern Maine, and reminds everyone how crucial men and women on the front lines are to communities. He said it also speaks to the comradery of the police and fire service.

"I think there's a lot of caring for each other that people don't see behind the scenes and instances like this really show how much we do care for each other,” Mahan said.

Patten plans to go back to work in the next couple of weeks.

"It's what I volunteered to do. I've been doing it for 29 years,” he said.

