(Photo: Jim Ellis/Bangor Fire Dept.)

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A fire tore through the Caps Tavern in Brewer.

The business on South Main Street burned into the early morning hours of Friday.

(Photo: Bangor Fire Dept.)

Firefighters from Bangor helped the local department bring the fire under control.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

(Photo: Bangor Fire Dept.)

© 2017 WLBZ-TV