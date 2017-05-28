WCSH
Federal judge tosses Hillary Clinton lawsuit

WCSH 5:41 AM. EDT May 29, 2017

NEWS CENTER -- The wrongful death lawsuit against Hillary Clinton by the parents of two Americans killed in Benghazi  is thrown out by a federal judge.

The ruling last Friday cleared the former secretary of state of allegations that her use of a private email server led to the deaths in 2012 at the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

U.S. District Judge Berman ruled that the lawsuit didn't give a strong enough argument that Clinton did not act in her official capacity by using a private server or that Clinton defamed the families or portrayed them in a false light.

