Federal judge tosses Hillary Clinton lawsuit

NEWS CENTER -- The wrongful death lawsuit against Hillary Clinton by the parents of two Americans killed in Benghazi is thrown out by a federal judge.
The ruling last Friday cleared the former secretary of state of allegations that her use of a private email server led to the deaths in 2012 at the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.
U.S. District Judge Berman ruled that the lawsuit didn't give a strong enough argument that Clinton did not act in her official capacity by using a private server or that Clinton defamed the families or portrayed them in a false light.
