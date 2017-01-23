Father and son killed in Knox County fire

WASHINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A quick-moving fire in the Knox County town of Washington ripped through a home early this morning killing two people.

Responders tried to resuscitate one man, but could not save him. The body of a second man was recovered under the remains of the home.

“It’s been a very difficult morning for the family, the fire department. You can imagine in a small town everyone knows everyone and certainly our workers who have to work these scenes”, said Sgt Ken Grimes of the Maine Fire Marshal's Office.

Killed in the fire were 53-year old Steven Rhodes and his 25-year old son Isaac.

“My brother Steve was a wonderful brother and his whole family will miss him so much and Isaac”, said Kim Peabody, Steven Rhodes sister.

Lincoln Rhodes lives next door. He says his son Steven's wife Liz called to say their home was on fire. She said Isaac, who had Down’s Syndrome, was scared and wouldn’t get off the floor. Steve Rhodes was trying to get his son out, but they both got trapped inside. Liz Rhodes suffered burns and was airlifted to Maine Medical Center.

Steve Rhodes was a well-liked basketball coach at nearby by South Liberty Baptist Academy. His players say he was much more than a coach to them.

“He just wanted us to be better people. He was that kind of coach, he cared more about us as a team and us as people than winning games or anything like that”, said Caleb Mosher, a member of the team.

Rhodes son Isaac would frequently attend games. Friends and relatives say he never let Down’s Syndrome get in the way of enjoying life.

“No he didn’t and Steve was always active with him”, said Kim Peabody.

Investigators say it will be difficult determining a cause because there is so little left of the house. They say they will have to rely on statements from witnesses to help them figure that out.

Copyright 2016 WCSH