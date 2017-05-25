1 killed, 2 injured in South Thomaston crash on Rte. 131

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One person was killed in a serious, single-car crash Thursday night in South Thomaston.

Two others were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred on Route 131 near Alder Lane. The road was closed by police as of late Thursday night while the crash was reconstructed.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing cars before losing control and going off the road, striking many trees and rolling over multiple times. The deceased person was ejected from the vehicle.

It's believed alcohol was a contributing factor. Names are being withheld at this time until family members have been notified.

This story will be updated.

