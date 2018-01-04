Family restaurant keeps Downeast crews warm during blizzard

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Downeast Maine was hit pretty hard during Thursday's blizzard, one family restaurant opened its doors to make sure all the crews had something warm to eat.

"We love doing this," Bluebird Ranch Family restaurant owner Bethany Foss said. "They are so polite and grateful."

It was one of the only businesses open in downtown Machias that offered a place to sit down, grab something to eat and warm up. Crews from Emera Maine and those out plowing the roads took advantage of the much appreciated hospitality.

"Makes a big difference, these people cater to us and it’s a big deal for the crews who are coming in that the end of the day," Jerrod Crouse with Emera Maine said. "They are tired and hungry and they take care of them."

Foss and her family were more than happy to take care of the workers. " I do it for the power guys the plow guys, anybody out there that might need a hot meal." Foss said. She says it's sort of like a tradeoff.

"I do like to have my power so if I can feed them and have power than it’s the way to go." Foss said.

