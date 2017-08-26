Falling in love with the American Folk Festival

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The American Folk Festival has been a hit among thousand of people for more than a decade.

Now in its 16th year, the festival still drew crowds to the Bangor waterfront Saturday.

The uniqueness music, food and vendors offered is what some said keeps them coming back year after year.

One couple loved the festival so much, they decided to make it the venue for their wedding reception.

"We were planning on getting married and we said what better weekend to get married than the weekend of the folk festival,” Julia Munsey said.

Munsey and John Dougherty were once volunteers with the festival for years. They said it was a tradition when they really came together with family and friends—so it just made sense.

"Everybody's coming to the festival. Everybody's staying for the whole weekend,” she said.

After tying the knot at a local church, the couple brought the entire wedding party to the waterfront. Organizers even set up a special tent for their large group.

"[The festival] brings love to all people and we love the community and we love people,” Dougherty said.

The weekend-long festival wraps up Sunday night.



