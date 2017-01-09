Exhausted deer rescued after hours on ice

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Snowmobiler falls through ice and dies
-
Maine jewelry is headed to Golden Globes 'swag bags'
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Freeport 295 crash
-
DOT says driver in Wells crash had serious safety violations
-
Overdose: one family's story
-
CINDY & LEE
-
"Gardening With Chickens" - Lisa Steele
-
Fetch me a home 1/8/2017
-
Police search for Naples bank robber
More Stories
-
Portland Mayor gives 'State of the City' addressJan. 9, 2017, 11:49 p.m.
-
L.L. Boycott? Pro-Trump heiress of Maine retailer…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
-
Veterans retreat receives $50K donation in kitchen…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:31 p.m.