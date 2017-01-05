(NECN/NBC Boston) -- An escaped inmate who has been on the run since New Year's Eve was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to Massachusetts State Police.

James Walker Morales was arrested by a state police trooper on Broadway several hours after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

The attempted robbery took place at the Bank of America at 727 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:30 a.m. The suspect passed a note to the teller but did not get away with any money and fled in the direction of Harvard Square.

