Environmental Activiists protest Trump's proposed EPA cuts

Protest of Trump's proposed EPA cuts

ACTIVISTS PROTEST TRUMP'S EPA CUTS - BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Environmental Activists gathered in Brewer today at the Cianbro Eastern Manufacturing plant to criticize President Trumps proposed cuts to the EPA. The group chose the Cianbro site because it was successfully redeveloped using federal brownfield grants which they say are targeted for deep cuts in Trump's budget proposal. Among those who spoke were health care professionals including doctors and nurses who've seen the impact of environmental hazards to human health.One nurse talked about seeing an increase in asthma cases and a doctor talked about the impacts of childhood lead poisoning when lead paint programs are cut.

"President Trump's budget is short sighted and looking only at these immediate costs without looking at years of health benefits. the impacts of this budget if not radically altered by Congress will be a decrease in the health of our children and our families, now throughout our lifetime and in future generations," explained Patrick MacRoy, an epidemiologist, and the deputy director of the Environmental Health Strategy Center.

In his budget proposal, the president said he would emphasize national security and public safety.

