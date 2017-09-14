WCSH
Selena Gomez reveals she received kidney transplant

TEGNA 7:46 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

Selena Gomez revealed on Thursday morning that she received a kidney transplant over the summer. 

In an Instagram post, Gomez said the transplant was a part of her treatment for lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease. 

 

 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she wrote. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

She thanked her friend, Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez.

Gomez also shared a link to the Lupus Research Alliance website

 

 

