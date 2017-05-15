America's most prolific movie director gets major posthumous bow

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE RUSSIAN DANCE FESTIVAL -- Pictured: Host, Orson Welles -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Photo: NBC, � NBC Universal, Inc.)

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to multiple sources , Orson Welles final project will finally see the light of day.

In mid-March, Netflix announced the acquisition of Welles' last film, The Other Side of the Wind. The majority of the movie was produced 1970 but it was still being tinkered with, shooting up until 1976. The story features another legendary movie director/actor, John Huston, as he attempts to produce an artsy movie that would appeal to 'new wave' audiences.

In some ways, the production process mimicked the plot reflected in the script, by becoming a disaster.

Last weekend, multiple sources confirmed that not only will ...of the Wind be restored and completed to the best degree possible but a documentary will also be produced through Netflix about the last era of Welles career.

Although Welles received decades of adulation for his ground-breaking work on 1941's Citizen Kane , which was a flop at the time, he continually had an outsider's relationship with Hollywood studios and rarely could get the resources needed to produce projects that lived up to his extraordinary standards.

Orson Welles died on October 10, 1985, in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.

