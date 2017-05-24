30 best quotes from 'Top Gun'; sequel on horizon

It's been 30 years since Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis startted in Top Gun. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

(USA TODAY) — Tom Cruise is going back to the danger zone of Top Gun.The star confirmed Tuesday during an Australian TV interview that he will begin shooting the much-discussed sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun.

Here are 30 of the best quotes from Mav, Goose, Iceman and more.

1

Maverick: "I feel the need ..."

Goose: "... the need for speed!"

2

Stinger: "Maverick, you just did an incredibly brave thing. (Pause) What you should have done was land your plane! You don't own that plane! The taxpayers do! Son, your ego is writing checks your body can't cash!"

3

Carole: "Take me to bed or lose me forever."

Goose: "Show me the way home, honey."

4

Iceman: "You can be my wingman any time."

Maverick: "Bull----! You can be mine."

5

Maverick, spotting Charlie for the first time: "She's lost that loving feeling."

6

Charlie: "Listen, can I ask you a personal question?"

Maverick: "That depends."

Charlie: "Are you a good pilot?"

Maverick: "I can hold my own."

Charlie: "Great, then I won't have to worry about you making your living as a singer."

7

Maverick, after Charlie walks away: "I'm going to need a beer to put these flames out. Yo! Great Mav, real slick."

8

Goose: "No. No, Mav, this is not a good idea."

Maverick: "Sorry, Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

9

Jester: "That was some of the best flying I've seen to date — right up to the part where you got killed."

10

Goose: "It's time for the big one."

Iceman: "You up for this one, Maverick?"

Maverick: "Just a walk in the park, Kazansky."

11

Slider: "Remember, boys, no points for second place."

12

Maverick, walking into a bar: "This is what I call a target-rich environment."

13

Goose: "Great balls of fire!"

14

Maverick: "It's classified. I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you."





A classic exchange between 'Top Gun' stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise. The movie marks its 30th anniversary on May 16, 2016.

15

Iceman: "Maverick, it's not your flying, it's your attitude. The enemy's dangerous, but right now you're worse. Dangerous and foolish. You may not like who's flying with you, but whose side are you on?"

16

Charlie: "I'll have what he's having. Hemlock, is it?"

Maverick: "Ice water."

17

Maverick: "You don't have time to think up there. If you think, you're dead."

18

Maverick: "Talk to me, Goose."

19

Charlie: "So you're the one."

Maverick: "Yes, ma'am."

20

Maverick: "Jesus Christ, and you think I'm reckless? When I fly, I'll have you know that my crew and my plane come first."

Charlie: "Well, I am going to finish my sentence, Lieutenant. My review of your flight performance was right on."

Maverick: "Is that right?"

Charlie: "That is right, but I held something back. I see some real genius in your flying, Maverick, but I can't say that in there. I was afraid that everyone in the tax trailer would see right through me, and I just don't want anyone to know that I've fallen for you."

Photo: Paramount Pictures



21

Maverick: "I think I'll go embarrass myself with Goose."

22

Nick, in the air: "Let's turn and burn!"

23

Maverick: "What's your problem, Kazansky?"

24

Jester: "His fitness report says it all. Flies by the seat of his pants, totally unpredictable."

Viper: "He got you, didn't he?"

25

Goose, to Maverick: "Every time we go up there, it's like you're flying with a ghost."

Photo: Paramount Pictures



26

Maverick: "You didn't tell me who you were the other night."

Charlie: "You didn't give me a chance, did you? You deserved it."

Maverick: "I know. But you were tempted to ask me out for dinner."

Charlie: "No. I don't date students."

27

Maverick: "I can see it's dangerous for you, but if the government trusts me, maybe you could."

Charlie: "It takes a lot more than just fancy flying."

28

Carole to Maverick: "God, he loved flying with you, Maverick. But he'd have flown anyway ... without you. He'd have hated it, but he would've done it."

29

Maverick: "I will fire when I'm (expletive) good and ready! You got that?"

30

Charlie: "You're not going to be happy unless you're going Mach 2 with your hair on fire."

Photo: Paramount Pictures

