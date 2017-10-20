Elderly man struck by car in downtown Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – An elderly man was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Ellsworth Friday afternoon.

Ellsworth Police said the 78-year-old man was crossing Main Street near the intersection of Water Street when he was hit around 4:30pm.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and transported the man to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital with cuts to his head.

Traffic was shut down to one lane for shortly over an hour.

The driver of the car, another elderly man, was reportedly blinded by the sun at the time of the accident, according to police.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

