UMPI's Upward Bound program holds final senior ceremony

UMPI loses grant for Upward Bound program due to line spacing error

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It was a bittersweet weekend for high school students in the Upward Bound program at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

The students in the program had their senior recognition ceremony on Saturday.

Upward Bound provides college preparedness services for hundreds of disadvantaged high school students across Aroostook County, but recently, UMPI learned that it lost a $600,000 grant to fund the program due to a line spacing error in the grant application.

If the U.S. Department of Education doesn't reconsider the grant, it will be the last class for at least the next five years. That's when the school can reapply for the grant.

"We recognized 22 graduating graduating seniors and they were just up there glowing," said program director Darylen Cote. "They're so looking forward to their next step which is college."

Rep. Bruce Poliquin and 32 other representatives sent a letter to the Department of Education recently asking for it to reconsider the applications of the schools disqualified for grants due to formatting errors.

Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins have also been putting pressure on the department.

The Associated Press is citing congressional sources that the department will not change its decision.

