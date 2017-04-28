UMPI loses 600K in grants due to line-spacing error

UMPI loses grant for Upward Bound program due to line spacing error

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Two charts that weren't double-spaced -- it's that mistake in two separate 65-page grant applications which cost the University of Maine at Presque Isle $600,000 in grant money to help disadvantaged high school students get into college.

UMPI has been receiving those grants for its Upward Bound program since 1980 but this year because of those technicalities, the application for the Upward Bound grants wasn't even looked at by the U.S. Department of Education. Now as many as 800 students over the next five years may not get the help they need to pursue a college education

Sam Portera, 25, of Bangor, is one of the students who came out of that program and graduated from University of Maine at Presque Isle. He has a job, a 401k plan, a college education and is in the process of buying a house. He's come a long way from the homeless teen he was just 7 years ago.

"I left home on Jan. 9, 2010. The other half was torn off as I tried to flee the circumstance under which I was born. I ran out into a cold January night in Maine, and Upward Bound was the refuge that I found," he said.

A refuge he says that helped him get into college housing early and earn college credits while in high school. Now he's fighting to save the program that saved him by organizing press conferences and letter-writing campaigns.

"This program is government at it's best," he said.

Upward Bound serves 129 students in Aroostook County each year, but it's ability to do that is coming to an end

"It was shock to be honest," explained UMPI President Dr. Raymond Rice.

He was eating in the dining hall with students when he learned the university wouldn't be getting the $600,000 in grants. It was the reason why that was hard to swallow -- two graphics in a 65-page grant application that had 1.5 spacing instead of double spacing. The university's grant was rejected without even a careful look at its contents.

"I can hardly even talk about it without tears," explained Darelyn Cote as she was fighting back tears. She runs the Upward Bound Program and wrote those grants. In 13 years she's seen a lot of students helped by this program. Those in it now, wont be able to finish. And it will be five years before they can reapply for the grant.

"It's too harsh punishment to not even have a grant application read and scored," Cote said.

It's a sentiment shared by many, including members of Maine's Congressional Delegation.

They sent a letter to the Department of Education asking Secretary DeVos to reconsider the grant application. Sen. King even posted a video rant on YouTube.

"This decision by the department of education is one of the dumbest acts I've seen," said King.

The university mailed out 1,500 letters all from people who benefited from the upward bound program and in their office They've created boards up with some quotes from those letters. They're hoping to change some minds with this letter writing campaign. The Department of Education did respond with the following statement:

"The U.S. Department of Education received 1,592 grant applications. Of those applications, 1,222 were accepted for review. Seventy-seven, or 5 percent, were rejected due to formatting guidelines issued by the previous administration. This will not happen again. The Secretary shares in the frustration of those rejected for not following formatting guidelines and has issued a new Department-wide policy that program offices may not reject grant applications based on simple formatting issues. Needless red-tape should never interfere with helping students." - Liz Hill, Press Secretary, US Department of Education.

It's a signal the issue will be addressed in the future, but that is of little comfort to the students in Aroostook County currently served by the Upward Bound Program. It will be five years before UMPI can apply for the next round of Upward Bound Grants.

