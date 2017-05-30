Maine spell casters unlock magic of words

Naomi Zarin pauses to consider the next word on her way to winning the southern Maine regional spelling bee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- Two Mainers are minding their Ps and Qs and every other letter that comes their way at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Representing Maine are 13-year-old Neil St. John from Bangor and Naomi Zarin from Gray, who is also 13 years old. By winning their regional spelling bees, they qualified to compete in the national competition in Washington, D.C. The winner will emerge from a field of 291 qualifiers from across the country and certain international territories.

Neil's favorite subject at Bangor Christian School is history. And when he's not buried in his studies, he enjoys outdoor activities like fishing, hiking and swimming. Neil brings past experience to the spelling bee, having also participated in 2015.

As one of Maine's representatives to the Scrips National Spelling Bee, Naomi Zarin didn't waste time making friends upon arriving in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mark Bowen/Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Naomi is a budding gourmand who counts creme brulee and limoncello sorbet among her favorite foods. She honed her skill with words by reading the Harry Potter and Percy Jackson series of books.

Competition begins on Tuesday with a written test, followed on Wednesday by the preliminary round of live spelling on stage. Contestants' on-stage and written performances will be combined to determine who advances into the final round of on-stage spelling on Thursday.

The champion wins $40,000 in cash and several other prizes. To see if you've got what it takes to win, click here to take the test on the Scripps National Spelling Bee website.

