Lewiston students protest bullying after losing classmate to suicide

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Students at Lewiston Middle School skipped their usual classes today and instead stood outside to support a fellow student and friend who died by suicide this week.

Typically, NEWS CENTER does not report suicides - but the students say this event should be a wake up call for bullying at their school.

This is the second student Lewiston Middle School has lost within the past year.

Jayden Cho-Sargent was hit by a car and died last fall.

Now, a student named Anie has died by suicide.

The school principal says he knows his students are hurting. He is clearly devastated by this loss.

Students say the loss of Anie should teach kids to stop bullying.

Over 50 kids stood outside of Lewiston Middle School on Wednesday instead of going to class. They say their friend Anie was bullied both in person and online, with messages like 'have fun in hell.'

Students say her death by suicide should be a wake-up call. "[I hope] that teachers open their eyes a bit more and see that students are hurting," said Felicity Sanborn, a friend of Anie's.

Students outside of the middle school directly compared the situation to 13 Reasons Why, a popular but controversial Netflix series about a girl who kills herself after being bullied.

Since Anie's death, students on social media have compared her to the show's lead character: Hannah Baker.

But school principal Jake Langlais says this is not a direct connection. "When there's a terrible event like this usually means there's a number of things that led to that place," he said.

The show 13 Reasons Why has worried school administrators all over the country - because of its graphic content and its possible glamorization of suicide.

It prompted the Lewiston Superintendent to send out a letter just two weeks ago warning parents about the series.

But students say if anything, the show has taught them to prevent any future situations like Anie's.

Administrators say the whole community is hurting after Anie's death, and that the students who chose to stand outside will not face punishment. "I don't know the right way to grieve. So if this is healthy for them then I support it," said Langlais.

