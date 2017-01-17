Grant boosts Saint Joseph's nursing program

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- St. Joseph's college is getting a $1.5 million boost to its nursing program thanks to the Harold Alfond foundation.

It's the largest foundation grant in the school's history, and will go toward the Center for Nursing Excellence.

Four new simulation labs and a home health care lab will be added, and one million dollars will be set aside for scholarships for Maine students. The changes are to help grow enrollment at a time when officials say nurses are badly needed in our state.

The school will have to raise 3.5 million on its own to reach the $5 million project budget.

