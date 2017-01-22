Deal opens new markets for Bridge in a Backpack

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The University of Maine's Bridge in a Backpack is about to go global.

The University's Advanced Structures and Composites Center said its spin-off company, Advanced Infrastructure Technologies, has signed an agreement to market and distribute the system throughout North America.

However, the deal could expand sales of the product to more than 30 companies in 60 different countries.

The Bridge in a Backpack uses composites to build bridges more quickly in areas where it would be hard to bring in regular construction equipment.

There are 25 Bridge in a Backpack kits in use in eight states with more in the planning stages.

