WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Bill would increase Maine teacher's starting pay to $40k

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 9:55 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A bill that would increase the starting salaries for Maine teachers to $40,000 is up for public hearing Wednesday. 

Teachers from across the state are traveling to the Augusta in support of a bill called "An Act to Improve the Quality of Teachers", LD 818. 

According to the Maine Education Association the bill would raise the bar for new teachers by increasing hands-on exposure to the classroom for college students and increase the grade point average a graduating student must have to receive a teaching certificate.  

The increased starting salary would begin for the school year 2018-2019 if the bill passes. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories