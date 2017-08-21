Woman finds 1925 solar eclipse glasses in family photos

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Millions of people in North America witnessed one of Mother Nature's most spectacular events -- a solar eclipse. One Mainer anxious to see this amazing sight has a special reason for her interest; her grandmother's solar eclipse glasses from 1925.
"I thought they were really neat and they had her writing on it," Holly Shaw said. "These were well worth saving."
Shaw holds onto everything -- especially when it comes to family photos.Over the years she's inherited quite the collection of family memorabilia. She found the glasses mixed with family photo's almost ten years ago -- she never expected that they would come in handy.
"I just packed them away," Shaw said. "With the eclipse today on my birthday I thought I think I can find those glasses."
