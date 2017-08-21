WCSH
Close

Baby named 'Eclipse' born in South Carolina

Prime Eclipse Viewing Location Packed With People

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:46 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- The Eclipse babies are arriving in style here in the Triad on such a historic day!

Read: Baby Named ‘Eclipse' Born In SC

Danijel was the first baby girl born at Women’s Hospital in Greensboro during the eclipse. Danijel weighs
7lbs, 12 ounces.

Read: Solar Eclipse 2017: Your Guide To EVERYTHING You Need to Know

Volunteers made sure the first boy and first girl got a commemorative onesie, cap and, of course, sunglasses.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories