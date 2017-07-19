Driver speaks about ambulance accident 5

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Bison wander in Gilford NH, eventually reunite with owner
-
The secrets to catching stunning photographs
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NOW: Baby seal rescued
-
San Antonio pastor's plea for daughter and wife answered
-
Largest municipal project underway
-
Portland family worries about missing man
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Lincoln Standoff
-
Green Outdoors: Corson Boat
More Stories
-
120 people left jobless after Verso announces…Jul 19, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Woman's body found along Rte. 193 in CherryfieldJul 19, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
State upholds 60-year sentence for karate school pedophileJul 19, 2017, 1:15 p.m.