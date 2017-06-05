DPD finds suspicious package at headquarters; area on lockdown

Police headquarters

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department headquarters is under lockdown due to a suspicious package.

Police say the package was found near the north entrance of Jack Evans Police Headquarters on South Lamar Street at about 9:30 a.m. A source tells WFAA that personnel was asked to go to the south side of the building or evacuate.

No one is being allowed to enter the building at this time.

The bomb squad and hazmat team are on the scene.

Sources say DPD headquarters on lockdown for suspicious package. Bomb squad on scene. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) June 5, 2017

Suspicious package on north side of DPD headquarters. Officers told to go to south side of building or evacuate — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) June 5, 2017

Tower camera: Dallas Police Department headquarters under lockdown due to a suspicious package on June 5, 2017.

South Lamar Street is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

Lamar St & Belleview St has been closed. We are asking that anyone in the vicinity stay clear until this incident is resolved & made safe. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2017

In June 2015, the department’s headquarters came under attack when James Boulware opened fired from an armored van. Boulware was subsequently killed in a standoff with police. Police also found four bags outside headquarter containing pipe bombs.

In July 2016, four Dallas police officers and a DART officer were ambushed and killed by a sniper while monitoring a demonstration in downtown Dallas.

