NEWS CENTER logo

ACTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a dog has died after being attacked by a pit bill. The dog who died was a 12-year old male mix named "Kramer."

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. Monday when the two dogs were intentionally introduced on Hopper Road in Acton.

Both female owners were injured by the pit bull as they desperately tried to remove the pit bull that had bitten "Kramer" in the neck.

The pit bull in question was recently 'rescued' by one of the owners and has been quarantined by the Acton Animal Control Officer.

© 2017 WCSH-TV