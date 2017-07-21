Doctors use Google Glass technology to ‘reconnect' patients

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – New technology is changing the way some doctors at Eastern Maine Medical Center are interacting with their patients.

Dr. Michelle Toder uses Google Glass, a small device with a screen and camera attached to her prescription glasses to help her log patient information.

"The ability to have a relationship with my patient has been put back in my workplace,” Toder said.

The technology combined with the electronic scribe service through Augmedix, allows a remote scribe to watch the visit in real-time and take notes for the doctor. That scribe can even send messages to the doctor through the Google Glass device.

"That person then becomes an extension of my practice,” Toder said.

She claimed it has allowed her to reconnect with her patients instead of being stuck behind a computer screen.

“I can look at you and we're having a real conversation that's not interrupted by needing to document in the electronic record,” she said.

Technology used in health care dramatically increased over the last decade, leaving more patient information vulnerable.

There have been 70 large technology breaches impacting more than 17 million patient across the country so far this year, according the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those reports are incidents where more than 500 patients are impacted.

One of those incidents was in Maine. Yet over the last five years there have only been 2 reported hacking incidents.

"One of the things that we were very very careful about is to ensure that the information is secure,” Dr. Michael Ross, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at EMMC, said.

Ross is leading the project’s implementation. Patients are required to sign a waiver before the physician can use the device. He said they then conduct reviews and have found most welcome the new technology.



"We've had a 98-percent patient acceptance,” Ross said.

Dr. Toder said the new service has made her job easier and hopes other doctors can find that technology can in fact bring better care to patients.



"I'm hoping this technology is here to stay,” she said.

The program is currently in the trial stage, but those behind the project are hopeful it will spread to providers across the state.

