Do you want to help name April's baby calf?

(Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

So many of you have followed April's pregnancy from the very beginning and developed a love for April and her new born baby calf.

Animal Adventure Park is giving all of April's fans a chance to further their bond by helping to choose a name for her baby.

Related:

► More than 1.2 million people watch as April gives birth

Fans can enter their name choices here, and then vote as many times as they like for the next ten days.

After ten days, the park will release the top ten names and voting will begin again for another five days.

Voting is a dollar each vote, with a minimum of five votes.

The proceeds from the voting will be split between the following three organizations.

Giraffe Conservation Efforts in the wild We will continue to build towards our banked contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Ava's Little Heroes An event named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. The funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses.

Animal Adventure The park will continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park with further improvements and projects - helping further our message and mission of education.

WATCH: IT'S A BOY! Video of April giving birth to her calf

(WARNING: This is the actual video from the birth. Some people may find it difficult to watch.)

© 2017 WKYC-TV