Deputies responding to reports of shots fired in Orland: sheriff's office

Bob Evans, WLBZ 8:16 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

ORLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Authorities in Hancock County responded to shots fired Tuesday night in Orland, Sheriff Scott Kane has confirmed.

Route 1, also known as Acadia Highway, has been closed from the Big Apple Store at Front Ridge Road to the old post office.

Few details were immediately released, but NEWS CENTER is on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

