Dempsey Challenge: Loving son to showcase 'hope' in documentary

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Jordan Roubinek has witnessed most all of his family battle cancer in one form or another from a young age.

“If I don’t get cancer, I’m going to be the first one in my direct line,” he said. “Every single person. One way or another. Every single person.”

Now a junior at the New England School of Communications, he said he never expected his mom would be diagnosed.

“My mom was the one in the family that didn’t have it,” Roubinek said. ”It was still just a shock.”

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when he was 13 years old, and she has been fighting it ever since.

The Dempsey Center has been a place Roubinek and his family have turned to for support for years.

”They’ve created this environment for either people who have cancer, have loved ones with cancer, anyone who has been affected,” he said.

Although Jordan does not have the disease, it has been a place where he too can go for a sense of community.

”Being with people who understand what you’re going through, it’s hard to explain that feeling that you get,” he said.

That was also what made The Dempsey Challenge so special—he and his mom running side by side.

Now he wants to showcase what the center has done for him by creating a documentary on this year’s Dempsey Challenge.

”It’s helping out something I really believe in and I want to get the word out,’ Roubinek said.

Using his passion for filmmaking, to honor a cause that he says will forever hold a place in his, and his mom’s, heart.

”It’s one of the most important parts of her life as well as mine,” he said.

As for whether or not Patrick Dempsey will take part in that documentary, Roubinek said he does not known yet.

The Dempsey Challenge kicks off Saturday morning. NEWS CENTER will have coverage on-air and online throughout the weekend.

