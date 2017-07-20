Defense Attorney: Murderer Anthony Lord was grief stricken over killing of infant son

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A defense attorney for now admitted murderer Anthony Lord says we'll learn more at a sentencing hearing about the state of mind his client was in when he went on a shooting rampage in Northern Maine in July of 2015 that left two people dead and three others injured.

Lord pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Rockland courtroom to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and several other charges stemming from a 24 hour long spree of violence on July 16 and 17, 2015. Lord's defense attorney, David Bate says his client was dealing with extreme grief at the killing of his infant son just a few months before the shooting rampage. None of his victims had anything to do with his child's death. Bate says it's not an excuse for his clients actions, but may help to give some perspective as to how it may have happened.

"I think what's going to happen and what's going to be clear at sentencing is that Mr. Lord's conduct was inextricably tied to the murder of his infant son two and a half months prior to this incident. it's not offered as a defense but as an explanation of how this incident came to pass," Bate said.