Defense Attorney: Murderer Anthony Lord was grief stricken over killing of infant son

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A defense attorney for now admitted murderer Anthony Lord says we'll learn more at a sentencing hearing about the state of mind his client was in when he went on a shooting rampage in Northern Maine in July of 2015 that left two people dead and three others injured.
Lord pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Rockland courtroom to two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and several other charges stemming from a 24 hour long spree of violence on July 16 and 17, 2015. Lord's defense attorney, David Bate says his client was dealing with extreme grief at the killing of his infant son just a few months before the shooting rampage. None of his victims had anything to do with his child's death. Bate says it's not an excuse for his clients actions, but may help to give some perspective as to how it may have happened.
"I think what's going to happen and what's going to be clear at sentencing is that Mr. Lord's conduct was inextricably tied to the murder of his infant son two and a half months prior to this incident. it's not offered as a defense but as an explanation of how this incident came to pass," Bate said.
Jesse Mackin is accused of manslaughter in the death of Lord's infant son in early May of 2015. Mackin was involved with Lord's ex-girlfriend at the time the infant was killed.
Lord will be sentenced on August 7th at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor. NEWS CENTER reached out to some of Lord's victims who declined to comment at this time.
Lord admitted to murdering Kyle Hewitt, 22 and Kevin Tozier, 58. He also admitted to shooting and injuring Kim Irish, 57 Clayton McCarthy, 57, and Carlton Eddy, 52. All his victims were from Benedicta except for Clayton McCarthy who is from Lee.
