Daughter has police pull over dad for birthday surprise

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A dad from Medway got the surprise of a lifetime when he was pulled over by East Millinocket Police on his birthday.

"I knew I wasn't speeding,” Jim Gleason said. "He was gonna give me a little written warning saying that I had to have my light fixed."

But what Gleason did not know is that he was not in for just one ticket, but two!

Officer Brad Fitzgerald was in on the plan to pull Gleason over per request of his daughter, Ashley Dill.

"I didn't want to just hand him the card with the typical father's day spiel. I wanted to make it a big deal,” Dill said.

When Fitzgerald returned to the car, he handed Gleason an envelope with two tickets to an upcoming Rod Stewart concert inside.

"I was stunned," Gleason said.

Dill captured the whole ordeal on her cell phone—later posting it to Facebook where it was viewed thousands of times.

Posted by Ashly Dill on Friday, June 16, 2017

“When I posted it I thought friends and family would get a kick out of it and people around town might get a laugh and then it went absolutely crazy and I'm seeing it shared all over,” she said.

She credits Fitzgerald for executing the plan perfectly.



“We thought it was a cool idea to kinda help and give the public the perception that the police department is more than just enforcing laws,” Fitzgerald said. "Even if it's something that's unorthodox where always going to try to help in any way that we can.”

Not only did he help his community, but helped remind a father of just how much his daughter loves him.



"She means the world to me,” Gleason said.

He will have to wait until July 14 to attend the concert and said he plans to bring his wife.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV