Crews 'from away' essential to restoration efforts

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Line crews all across the state headed out in full force to restore power thousands still without power.

As some Mainers are on their fifth day without power, dozens of crews from across the country and Canada are an integral part of the continue restoration process.

“We're working out here all day long and we're working hard to get the lights back on for you,” Ryan Jamieson said as he worked in Bangor Thursday.

Jamieson said he and his team traveled 12 hours from Nova Scotia. The crew was delayed because they were on standby for their own coverage area before the storm passed.

Many line workers across the state are working at least 16 hours a day.

Jamieson has traveled all over the country to restore power, often after hurricanes. He said this storm is a bit different because of how scattered and spread out the damage is.

“We’re here until the bitter end,” he said. “Whenever they tell us it’s time to go home, it’s time to go home.”

Progress made by crews has not come without criticism. Power in Bangor was still not fully restored as of Friday morning.

City officials even took to social media to voice their concerns about Emera’s response.

Here’s what some NEWS CENTER viewers from across the state had to say:

Michelle shared: "We must have seen about 40-50 linecrew trucks heading north as we were travelling southbound. Hope everyone is back on the grid soon."

Ethan wrote: "This shows that the people trying to fix the power lines are working hard to get everyone power as soon as they can."

Jason said: "Been without since early Monday morning. Crews haven't touched the trees on the lines in our area, and we live on a main rd."

Roby posted: "They say no power in Saco till Saturday. If they don't get power on soon, people will have to start braiding their leg hair."

Both CMP and Emera Maine estimate power will be restored to most customers Saturday.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV