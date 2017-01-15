Cop, K9 doused with flaming paint primer

(WFLA/NBC News) A burglary suspect was shot Thursday after throwing flaming paint primer on a Tampa Police officer and his K9 partner.

Officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress shortly after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Three officers entered the house where they encountered the suspect, Joey Antonio Kennedy, age 40.

Kennedy then tossed the burning can of primer at K9 Indo and Officer Tim Bergen.

Bergen fired his weapon, hitting Kennedy, then put out the flames Indo and his own uniform.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jMAwZl

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved