Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 10:34 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KHOU Live Video Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Cannabis in the Community Event Grand Canyon is in need of repairs Bruins Fan Fest East HS coach on leave over forced splits NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Bangor Folk Festival NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Vassalboro family all fighting rare brain condition together Aug 27, 2017, 8:58 p.m. One missing, three rescued after boat overturns in Biddeford Aug 27, 2017, 1:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs