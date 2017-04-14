Portsmouth mom's letter ignites hope after devastating fire

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) – A fire in Portsmouth on Monday sent two buildings tumbling down and destroyed a third.

It took over 40 fire departments to fight the blaze.

Over a dozen people were left without a home, and the community lost one of its favorite old-time spots to eat, the State Street Saloon.

A local mom and blogger was inspired by the response she saw to the fire.

So she took to her keyboard, writing a post for Seacoast Mom’s Blog that she calls, "A Mom's Love Letter to Portsmouth."

It's been shared on Facebook almost 1000 times.

The letter, in part, reads:

“I woke up to news of you burning. I heard helicopters above my house and smelled smoke out my window. It took just a moment on social media for me to find out the details. There was a fire on State Street and it didn’t look good. By daylight, the State Street Saloon and all of 266 State Street collapsed.

As a Portsmouth resident, I’m so sad and heartbroken for the loss our city endured and will continue to endure. From the displaced residents of the apartments above who lost everything, to the employees and patrons of the saloon who aren’t sure where their next paycheck will come from–our city is hurting. The State Street Saloon Fire will leave a scar.

Yet, as a mother I am struck by something incredible. Since I have two kids, I’m always looking for good in our world. For examples of bravery, kindness and generosity so that my children will see that the forces of good are what win here.”

Writer and mom Allison Dudas says she is overwhelmed by the response. “I think people are looking for hope,” she said. “I think bad stuff like this is going to happen. It's always going to happen, and it's how we respond to it that matters.”

In the letter, she also thanked the over 40 fire departments and all responding local businesses that helped those affected. A full copy of the letter can be found here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Portsmouth Fire Department is asking for the communities help. If you have any pictures or video from the fire, you are asked to send it to statestsaloonfire@gmail.com

