ClearTheShelters: Bring home your new best friend

Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBCUniversal and Telemundo to help families find and adopt a new pet, including right here in Maine.

On Saturday, August 19, seven shelters in Maine will offer waived or reduced pet adoption fees to Clear the Shelters. Reach out to your local shelter for more information about the event.

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland - Westbrook

Ark Animal Shelter - Cherryfield

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society - Lewiston

Pope Humane Society of Knox County - Thomaston

Humane Society Waterville Area - Waterville

Kennebec Valley Humane Society - Augusta

Somerset Humane Society - Skowhegan

Clear the Shelters is a community-driven pet adoption campaign that matches deserving animals with loving and permanent homes. It also raises awareness about the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters normally experience in the summer months because of spring litters.

Last year, Clear the Shelters resulted in nearly 20,000 animals finding new homes in one single day; 53,000 were adopted including the three weeks leading up to the event.



Clear the Shelters was initiated in 2014 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a partnership between NBC and Telemundo stations in the market and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. The effort resulted in the adoption of more than 2,200 homeless animals, the most adopted in one day in North Texas.

