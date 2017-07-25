Clear the Shelters Press Release

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- NEWS CENTER announced Monday that it has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign.

This is the first time that NEWS CENTER will host the popular pet adoption campaign. Launching this month and culminating with Clear the Shelters Day on Saturday, August 19, the third annual nationwide pet adoption campaign will include the participation of several animal shelters across Maine. On this day, animal shelters will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families find and adopt a new pet. Visit WCSH6.com and WLBZ2.com for participating shelters.

Brian Cliffe, President and General Manager of WCSH 6, is excited about the program. “Maine is a state where not only people take care of each other, but animals as well. Being a part of a day where pets find their forever home is a wonderful thing. Helping to provide a nurturing home, where a pet is loved, just proves that Maine people are heartwarming people.”

NEWS CENTER also announced the participation in a new social media campaign that compliments Clear the Shelters efforts: #LoveMyPet. To join the Clear the Shelters social media campaign, audiences can simply post a photo of their favorite pet, list their reasons for loving their pet, and upload their post and photo to their social media channels using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet. The social media campaign will conclude on August 19.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to iguanas, Clear the Shelters has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Last summer, “Rose" a husky with a neurological syndrome who traveled from Turkey to a shelter in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., found a new home while “Tootsie," a senior Shih-Tzu with one eye was adopted by a family from Chicago, Illinois. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

For more information about the national pet adoption drive, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #LoveMyPet. To access information in Spanish, please visit DesocuparLosAlbergues.com and follow #DesocuparLosAlbergues and #AmoAMiMascota. Clear the Shelters is an initiative spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.

