Clinton police officer rescues man from burning building

Man rescued from burning building

CLINTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Clinton police officer is being called a hero after rescuing a man from a burning building Tuesday night.

According to the Clinton Police Facebook page, Officer Phil DiLuca had ended his shift and was on his way home in his own vehicle when he heard Clinton Fire Department being dispatched to a trailer fire on Gold Street with a person trapped inside.

DiLuca drove to the fire and was told by the neighbors that the home owner was still inside. With flames coming from the roof, DiLuca ran to the back door, found it was locked so he kicked in the door and called out to the person inside.

After he got no response DiLuca went in and searched every room until he found the man sleeping in bed. He woke the man and told him to get out. The man tried to get dressed and DiLuca told him there was no time.

Once outside, the fire department was just arriving and DiLuca and the homeowner were checked out by Clinton Rescue. They were treated for smoke inhalation but both men are ok.

The homeowner told another police officer that, “If it was not for that police officer, I would most likely be dead.”

