City cancels Caps Tavern event that would have benefitted employees

Cap's Tavern Fire

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More bad news for the owner of Caps Tavern in Brewer.

More than a week after a fire destroyed the popular neighborhood bar, the city of Brewer told bar owners they will not be able to hold “Caps 2nd Annual Street Jam” that was planned for Sunday. A portion of those proceeds would have benefitted employees who lost their jobs because of the fire, according to a Facebook post from the business.

Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt says the issuance of their license was contingent on them having a facility that is fully functioning with plumbing, water and sewer. Now, they have a burned out hull of a building, which is a hazard, with no facilities. Moffitt says there is no more premises there and it would be a mess.

On Monday, the State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was intentionally set. Investigators said the fire started somewhere between the second and third floor above the bar, which housed a pair of apartments. That investigation is ongoing.

The City of Brewer Code Enforcement Office also confirms a demolition permit was issued to the bar owner to take the remaining part of the structure down.

Owner Del Merritt told NEWS CENTER, the building will be coming down in the near future and he still has not decided on exactly what he will do about rebuilding.

