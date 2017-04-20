Elizabeth Thomas found safe, ex-teacher arrested

Elizabeth Thomas is believed to be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins. Authorities say he is armed with two handguns. (Photo: Custom)

A middle-Tennessee teen missing since March has been found safe in northern California and her accused abductor is in police custody.

Tad Cummins has been on the run with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, a former student, since mid-March. She was the subject of a nation-wide Amber Alert since March 14.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Cummins was arrested and Elizabeth was safe.

Earlier, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office reported that the Nissan Rogue used by former Cummins has been found.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Giordano said the vehicle was found Wednesday night.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Thomas of Columbia, Tenn. after her parents reported her missing March 13.





Cummins is wanted by authorities on charges including aggravated kidnapping.

The county is in remote area near the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, about three hours northwest of Redding, Ca.

Cummings was Elizabeth's 50-year-old high-school teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tenn. He has since been fired.

A warrant was issued for Cummins' arrest after a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation suggested he "may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her."

The Tennessean contributed to this report

