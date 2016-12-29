Close Caffeine leads to DUI charge Caffeine leads to DUI charge 12/29/16 WCSH 7:10 AM. EST December 29, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Wanted: Santa Claus Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 1 The Maine Christmas Song (2016) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Christmas Eve shopping Return to Pearl Harbor: Part 2 High School Hockey Wednesday ELLE-Gardner More Stories Winter storm: Tracking snow, wind, and rain Dec 29, 2016, 4:15 a.m. Standoff reported in Standish Dec 29, 2016, 1:06 p.m. Former Press Herald columnist shot to death while… Dec 29, 2016, 10:19 a.m.