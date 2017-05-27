Businesses hope to cash in on concerts

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Memorial Day weekend usually marks the beginning of Summer for many people, but for those living in Central Maine, the first waterfront concert is the real sign of summer. However, local businesses are just as excited as concert goers.

The Waterfront concerts bring in millions of dollars to the local economy every year.



As fans prepare to fill in thousands of seats, workers at Paddy Murphy's are prepping for not only a busy night but another busy summer.



“I feel like every year it just keeps getting busier,” said Su Chef, Corey Stephens.

He said that is because the Waterfront Concerts keep attracting more and more tourists to the area and local businesses are reaping the benefits.



Getting his hands dirty prepping hundreds of crab cakes marks the moment he's been waiting for all winterlong.



“It's like off season for sports or something, it's when we fine tune everything, dust off the cob webs, get everything ready for the summer and then in the summer… it's on. It's go time,” said Stephens.



But sales during the summer do not only soar for Bangor Businesses.

Right across the Penobscot is the High Tide Brewing Company in Brewer. With a clear view of the waterfront concerts, it is no wonder why their business triples in the summertime.



“Being the only restaurant in the area that has visual seating for the Waterfront, it's alike a snowball rolling down the hill we pick up more people every year,” said head chef, Ian Desjardins.



And with more customers, comes a bigger workload.



“It's hectic and stressful but in this business, that's what we signed up for,” he said.

“When it's slow, it's just boring. You're just like wiping something down that's been wiped down five times, but when it's busy, we got the music going, everyone's shouting, making jokes… it's a lot of fun,” said Stephens.

Some of the big shows playing this summer include, the United We Rock Tour, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper, and Saturday’s show features the band Tool.

