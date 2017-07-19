WCSH
BREAKING: Woman's body found along Rt. 193 in Cherryfield

Zach Blanchard , WLBZ 9:38 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman's body has been found along Rt. 193 in Cherryfield, according to State Police.

Officials said the body was discovered by a passing motorist early this morning about 3 miles from Rt. 1. 

The road has since been been shut down as troopers and detectives work to investigate the death. A cause is still unknown.

NEWS CENTER has a team on the way and will keep this story updated.

