BREAKING: Woman's body found along Rt. 193 in Cherryfield

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A woman's body has been found along Rt. 193 in Cherryfield, according to State Police.
Officials said the body was discovered by a passing motorist early this morning about 3 miles from Rt. 1.
The road has since been been shut down as troopers and detectives work to investigate the death. A cause is still unknown.
NEWS CENTER has a team on the way and will keep this story updated.
