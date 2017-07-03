Breaking down health insurance for young adults

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Current law allows people to stay on their parent's health insurance until they are 26. So many young adults don't have to think about how it works.

With healthcare reform dominating national headlines, all the insurance talk could make their heads spin.

Insurance expert, David Fenderson, says many young adults don't know much about the basic concepts of health insurance, especially if they are on their parents' plan.

He encourages anyone, but especially young adults, to find more out more information about terms such as deductibles, open-enrollment period, copay, and more.

Fenderson adds that young adults can receive free advice from insurance agents, which he believes is easier than navigating healthcare options alone.

Healthcare.gov has a glossary of important health insurance concepts.

