Body recovered on Square Lake

SQUARE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Wardens have recovered one of the remaining two bodies in Square Lake Friday morning.

According to Corporal John MacDonald with the Maine Warden Service, divers recovered the body of Eric Sherwood of Fort Fairfield.

MacDonald said, Divers were deployed at daylight today and recovered Sherwood’s body at 8:00 AM in 50 feet of water. his body was recovered in the southern portion of Square Lake about one mile from shore. Game wardens were able to search for about five hours yesterday morning from 5 AM to 10 AM before bad weather set in. Searching for the rest of today is on hold due to weather. Weather does not look favorable until tomorrow afternoon to resume efforts.

Eric Sherwood and Mark Chambers and two others went fishing in a 12-foot motor boat with plans to fish between Square Lake and Eagle Lake on Tuesday, June 13th. Game Wardens say their boat began to take on water in very windy conditions. Wardens say the men clung to the boat until dark.

Charles Guimond, 23, drifted to shore and was found alive Wednesday morning. He was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital where he is being treated.

The body of Martin Chambers, 56, was found Wednesday afternoon in shallow water between Salmon Point and Goddard Cove on the lake's southeastern shore. He was not wearing a life jacket.

MacDonald says the search for Mark Chambers will continue. This incident brings Maine's boating related deaths this year to ten.

