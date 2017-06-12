Body of woman burned 'beyond recognition' in Orrington car fire

Breaking news

ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the death of a woman that was found inside a burned-out car in Orrington at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The car was discovered by a passerby in a small brook near Swetts Pond Rd. while it was still fully engulfed in flames.

A 2015 Toyota Corolla was registered to an Orrington woman and was destroyed by the fire.

The body was burned beyond recognition so investigators have not yet identified who died in the incident.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Sunday on the remains from the car fire. DNA work is currently underway to assist with positive identification of the woman's body.

The car in question was transported to the State Police Crime Lab in Augusta for examination -- Fire Marshal Investigators and State Police Detectives continue to work on how the fire started.

There is no information about whether or not there is any suspected foul play involved.

