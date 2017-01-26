BLM protesters admit disorderly conduct

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Benefits of Maine nursing students living with their patients
-
Deteriorating body found in Thomaston
-
Gov. LePage hosts first town hall of the new year
-
Two people lost in Knox County house fire
-
Body positively identified after being pulled out in Bucksport
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Two people found dead in Standish house
-
Proposed immegrant ban could affect Maine families
-
Toddler singing 'Jolene' video goes viral
-
Don Crisman is Super Bowl bound for 51st time
More Stories
-
In Patriot Nation, one Falcon is family for Maine coupleJan 26, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
-
Early morning heroin bust in MadisonJan 26, 2017, 5:03 p.m.
-
Portland Black Lives Matter protesters admit…Jan 26, 2017, 11:45 a.m.