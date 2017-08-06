Bikers ride to benefit wounded veterans

HERMON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Sunday thousands of bikers nationwide took part in the 14th Annual Texas Roadhouse Bike Run. The event is held every year to raise money to build homes for wounded veterans.

This year organizers hoped to raise $300,000 nationally for Home For Our Troops.

Several Mainers took part in the 80-mile bike run from Augusta to Hermon, including Vietnam War veteran, Donald Embleton.

"We write a blank check when we join the military," Embleton, of Aroostook County, said.

Having seen war up close, Embleton wants to do all he can to help veterans in need.

